Mansfield restaurant earns top food hygiene rating - just weeks after being rated zero

Mangrove Indian Bistro & Grill, on Dame Flogan Street, has been awarded a top rating of five, very good, for its hygiene after an unannounced inspection by officials.

It comes after the venue had been given a zero rating, meaning urgent improvement is required, after a visit by environmental health inspectors from Mansfield Council in November last year.

Disappointed with the rating, the owners vowed to make improvements, and in January submitted written and photographic evidence to the inspectors of the work they had done to rectify issues.

Mangrove Indian Bistro & Grill, on Dame Flogan Street, Mansfield town centre.

Now, inspectors have paid an unannounced visit to Mangrove and awarded it top marks.

Runu Ahad, whose family owns the restaurant, said: “We were disappointed with the results of the inspection last year, although we accepted the findings.

“We have taken a lot of action to ensure policies and processes are in place that mean we are fully compliant.

“Additionally, staff have been receiving enhanced training and we have also invested in new equipment.”

Inside Mangrove Indian Bistro & Grill.

Opened in August 2013, the Mangrove replaced an existing Ahad family restaurant, The Monsoon, which had been on Midworth Street.

As well as serving up a range of Asian dishes in a modern setting, it also has a grill that offers something different to the usual fayre.

Mr Ahad said: “People who want fine, delicious Indian cuisine in a top venue in Mansfield town centre can be confident of high standards at the Mangrove.”