Guinness Nitrosurge is now at its lowest ever price for Black Friday

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

According to the price trackers, there has never been a better time to buy the smart little Guinness Nitrosurge device

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We're a nation obsessed with a pint of the black stuff. In the UK we buy around 10 million pints of Guinness every day.

And while we should all be out supporting one of the 36,000 pubs that sell the famous Irish stout, it's nice to be able to treat ourselves to a drop at home every now and again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canned Guinness, which includes a clever widget to ensure you get a perfect pint, is the cheapest and simplest way to enjoy the stout in your own home, but technology has made it possible to pour yourself a Guinness that tastes as good as it does from your local pub.

The Guinness Draught Nitrosurge device is a gadget that sits on top of special cans and, at the touch of a button, a "precision ultrasonic transducer" kicks in and pulses your pint with a special frequency that starts that beguiling Guinness surge we all revel in.

The Nitrosurge is a perfect present for Guinness lovers | Guiness

Then you just unleash your inner bartender - pour the contents of the can through the Nitrosurge device into your tilted glass to two-thirds, leave it for a minute or so to settle, and then top it up with the last few drops.

You'll be giddy with Guinness lust, and left with a creamy head that's ready to dive into, every bit as moreish as a proper pub pint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Usually, these rechargeable pucks of potency cost £30, but there's a Black Friday deal on right now, which drops the price to £20. And, we've checked this, that's the lowest price it's ever been sold at. The price dipped to £25 during this year's Prime Day sales, but it's never been as low as £20.

Of course, you'll need some cans to go with it. Unfortunately, you can't just use normal Guinness cans, it'll wreak havoc with the widget, but Nitrosurge cans cost £7.50 for a pack of four on Amazon at the moment.

Or, if you're quick, there's also a Black Friday deal on a pack of eight cans, including a Nitrosurge gadget, for just £35. That bundle usually costs £47, so it's a decent saving.

Obviously, this deal won't last long, so snap it up while you can.