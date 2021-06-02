Could you be a Mansfield pub's steak aficionado?

The Widecombe Fair Greene King Pub & Grill on Oak Tree Lane has announced the search for a Grill Seeker, who will be tasked with getting together with five friends or family members to sample its new seasonal menu which launches on Thursday (June 3).

As well as trying delicious dishes from the grill – including a brand new 32oz Tomahawk steak – the Grill Seeker will receive a generous £1,000 reward for the role.

The role calls for a steak fanatic who knows their Tomahawks from their T-bones and has a true passion for the grill.

Could you be the next grill seeker?

As part of the role, the candidate will be provided with free food and drink for themselves and five other guests and will be required to visit the venue for a number of different occasions – reporting back on their experiences.

Interested applicants should visit www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pub-grill/grill-seekers before Monday explaining in 250 words or less why they should be Pub & Grill’s official Grill Seeker.

Sarah Atkinson, general manager at the Widecombe Fair said: “There’s nothing better than getting together with friends and family and tucking into a tasty steak in the pub, so after a year of restrictions we wanted to give someone in Nottinghamshire the chance to do just that – and get paid for it!

“This is a hugely important position, so we’re looking for a real steak connoisseur; someone who knows their rumps from their sirloins and their ribeyes from their fillets, and enjoys nothing more than spending time in the pub with good food and good company.

“No previous experience is required for the role, just truly talented taste buds, so if you think you’ve got what it takes, fill out an application form and let us know why you should to become our first official Grill Seeker. We’ve fired up the grill, now all we need is you!”

Applications are open from until Monday 14 June. To apply or find out more, visit www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pub-grill/grill-seekers