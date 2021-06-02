Mansfield and Ashfield braces for a sizzling 28°C - but how long will heatwave last?

Forecasters say temperatures could soar as high as 28°C today – making it hotter than Barcelona.

The weather for the day ahead will be fine and dry with long periods of sunshine, although it could turn hazy at times.

Forecasters say it will feel ‘very warm’ and, after a fine evening, cloud will increase from the south with scattered thundery showers possibly developing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman reads a book on the grass (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Any isolated showers will mostly clear by dawn as mist and fog patches develop in places.

Tomorrow will give way to another fine, sunny morning.

Cloud will build during the afternoon with a risk of showers developing – perhaps turning thundery at times – and it will feel warm again, with the maximum temperature hitting 27°C.

It will be mainly dry on Friday, although isolated showers are possible in the south.

The weekend will feel a little fresher but it will stay largely fine on Saturday and Sunday with sunny spells.

But how long will the heatwave last?

According to forecasters towards the end of the week, the weather is set to change with ‘mixed’ conditions from Friday onwards.

They say there will be ‘a good deal of fine weather around, although equally cloud and outbreaks of rain tending to gradually work its way in from the west’.

“There also remains a risk of thunderstorms, especially in the far east and south-east, accompanied by very warm or hot conditions,” they added.

Next week will see the mini-heatwave end as temperatures drop into the more seasonal teens.