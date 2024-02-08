Celebrate at home this Valentine's Day with HelloFresh's Date Night special recipes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Create a romantic dinner that’s sure to make your lover's heart skip a beat, with a range of premium ingredients and easy to follow recipes, freeing up time to spend with your loved ones this February 14th.

With four new recipes including a moreish Chicken, Chorizo & Mushroom Tagliatelle and a delicious Fillet Steak Surf and Turf with Tomato-Garlic Prawns, there’s also an option for those looking to take a more mindful approach to cooking, with the Calorie Smart Luxe Pesto Crusted Lamb Steak, offering an exceptional date night meal, for under 650 calories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers also have the option to personalise their Valentine’s Day with a range of add-ons including wines, desserts and chocolate truffles to make sure you whisk that special someone off their feet.

Fillet Steak Surf and Turf with Tomato-Garlic Prawns, Herby Roast Potatoes and Salad.

The recipes are also given a depth of flavour by the addition of a Knorr Stock Pot thanks to its new partnership with HelloFresh.

The full range of Date Night recipes and add-ons below:

Recipe menu:

Premium Plus: Fillet Steak Surf and Turf with Tomato-Garlic Prawns, Herby Roast Potatoes and Salad

Date Night Herb Crusted Salmon Fillet with Salted Caramel and Pecan Nut Chocolate Pot Dessert.

Premium: Chicken, Chorizo & Mushroom Tagliatelle Alfredo with Balsamic Rocket and Tomato Salad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dinner & Dessert: Date Night Herb Crusted Salmon Fillet with Salted Caramel and Pecan Nut Chocolate Pot Dessert

Calorie Smart Luxe: Pesto Crusted Lamb Steak and Roast Potatoes with Balsamic Dressed Tenderstem Salad

Add ons:

Lime Posset with Ginger Biscuit Crumb Topping

Milk and White Chocolate Truffles Coated in Hazelnuts and Coconut

Red Wine Selection | A carefully curated selection of 3 red wines which include:

Amigos da Vila

Zeley Merlot

Nasuri Mici Roșii

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White Wine Selection | A carefully curated selection of 3 white wines which include:

Benito Pedro Gimenez 2022

Abadía Real

Le Rond Du Rhône - AOP Grignan Les Adhemar Blanc

Senior Recipe Development Manager at HelloFresh, Mimi Morley, said: “Whether you’re celebrating with a mate or have a hot date planned this Valentine’s Day, we wanted to create a recipe range that has something for the ultimate romantic night in, from delicious meals to desserts and even wine pairings, our customers can get everything they need all in one place.

"Our Date Night collection comes with pre-portioned ingredients and simple step-by-step recipes which help remove the stress and hassle from cooking and helps you beat the busy restaurant crowds, all whilst enjoying a glass of wine in the comfort of your own home with the one you love!”