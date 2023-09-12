Reopening for long-standing Mansfield baby and toddler sensory franchise

Watch more videos on Shots!

Emma Hilditch has been running sensory classes for babies aged up to 13 months in Mansfield for nine years under the Baby Sensory name.

Emma, founder of the Mansfield branch, said: “It brings me so much pleasure to see babies and toddlers grow and flourish.

“Plus being able to provide a service for new parents during what can be a vulnerable and lonely time.”

Emma Hilditch of Baby Sensory and Toddler Sense, Mansfield.

Baby Sensory and Toddler Sense was originally located at the former Making It Centre on Weighbridge Road, but has now moved to the Wow Centre on Kirkland Avenue.

The multi-award winning classes aim to bring a “world of sensory delights” to parents, carers and their children.

More information about the business and its classes can be found at babysensory.com

Baby Sensory and Toddler Sense Mansfield

On joining the industry, Emma said: “I was looking for fun and developmental activities to do with my eldest son during the early months.

“I found very little in the local area, so travelled to Nottingham to take part in the wonderful baby sensory classes run there. It was the highlight of our week.