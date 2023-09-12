News you can trust since 1952
Reopening for long-standing Mansfield baby and toddler sensory franchise

A baby and toddler franchise which has been running classes in Mansfield for almost 10 years has reopened in a new location – aiming to bring a “world of sensory delights” to the community.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 12th Sep 2023, 09:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 09:45 BST
Emma Hilditch has been running sensory classes for babies aged up to 13 months in Mansfield for nine years under the Baby Sensory name.

Emma, founder of the Mansfield branch, said: “It brings me so much pleasure to see babies and toddlers grow and flourish.

“Plus being able to provide a service for new parents during what can be a vulnerable and lonely time.”

Emma Hilditch of Baby Sensory and Toddler Sense, Mansfield.
Baby Sensory and Toddler Sense was originally located at the former Making It Centre on Weighbridge Road, but has now moved to the Wow Centre on Kirkland Avenue.

The multi-award winning classes aim to bring a “world of sensory delights” to parents, carers and their children.

More information about the business and its classes can be found at babysensory.com

Baby Sensory and Toddler Sense Mansfield
On joining the industry, Emma said: “I was looking for fun and developmental activities to do with my eldest son during the early months.

“I found very little in the local area, so travelled to Nottingham to take part in the wonderful baby sensory classes run there. It was the highlight of our week.

“I returned to my full-time role of teaching English to adult learners after my maternity leave but I decided that I wanted other parents and carers to have the same experience that I did, so I acquired the franchise for the area and haven't looked back.”

