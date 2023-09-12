Met Office issues weather warning with flooding threat for Nottinghamshire
The alert, which is in place until 1pm on Tuesday, adds that spray and flooding on roads could make journey times longer, with bus and train services probably affected. Forecasters also said flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.
The Met Office said: “Outbreaks of rain are expected to become heavier and more persistent during the early hours of Tuesday, extending east across northeast Wales, the north Midlands, parts of northern England and Lincolnshire.
“Some 20 to 30 millimetres of rain is likely quite widely within about six hours, with perhaps as much as 40-50mm in a few places. This is likely to cause some flooding and disruption in some locations. The rain is likely to turn more showery during Tuesday afternoon.”