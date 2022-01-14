The popular Lammas Leisure Centre attraction, on Lammas Road, is set to reopen on Monday (January 17).

Run by Everyone Active, on behalf of Ashfield District Council, the facility has seen significant upgrades over the past eight months.

It has all been part of an overall £22.5 million investment in leisure across the Ashfield district, with the ice rink the latest area to undergo a complete makeover.

The ice rink will be among the big attractions at an Open Weekend being held across the Lammas Leisure Centre and Hucknall Leisure Centre on Saturday and Sunday, January 22-23.

The latest improvements have included new flooring and a new ice refrigeration plant have been added to the rink, along with features such as new kickboards and upstands.

New seating for spectators has been installed and skaters will now be able to secure refreshments directly from the rink, with a new serving hatch allowing them access to the café.

Everyone Active’s Contract Manager Lorenzo Clark, said: “It will be a great feeling to reopen the ice rink and to see everyone enjoying it once again.

“We would encourage people from across the community to get their skates on and to enjoy the improvements that have been made.

“We know how much people missed the rink while it was being upgraded, but it’s got a new lease of life now and we are really proud to offer such a top-class facility.”

Coun Rachel Madden, who is the Cabinet Member for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing said: “The ice rink at Lammas Leisure Centre is very popular with young and old alike, so it is fantastic that it has received these upgrades.

“Along with the new gym, TAGactive and soft play areas, Lammas now has something to offer for every member of the family. I encourage everyone to come down during the Open Weekend and try what’s on offer.”

The Lammas leisure centre also offers an extended gym, fitness classes, ice skating, indoor bowls, squash courts.

It has two state-of-the-art swimming pools, with a recently-renovated teaching pool that includes a waterfall, water cannon, bubbles, a sensory sound and interactive light systems, and hosts aquatic events and swimming lessons.