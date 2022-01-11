Joanne Denby told the Chad she wanted readers to know “there are still good people out there” after her family received “overwhelming support”, including offers of four replacement bikes - one within 10 minutes – after appeals on Facebook to trace the missing bike.

She said her son Kian Denby-Wright had his £450, orange and black Carrera bike stolen from Outram Street on Friday.

Hearing about the devastated Quarrydale Academy pupil, Dave Hatherell, at the Halfords, in Sutton, where the original bike was purchased, immediately donated a brand new, upgraded model.

Halfords at Sutton donated a new bike

Joanne, who is a 36-year-old carer, said: “I want everyone to know how kind people have been to my lad.

"He was devastated when his bike was stolen. It took him months to save up last year, he did lots of jobs for his nana and the family, during the six week holidays to raise the money for it, he’d worked so hard, and it was his first big spend. The bike was his pride and joy.

“He was out with his mates on Outram Street, on Friday, it was outside a shop for a few minutes when it was taken. I immediately drove around the area to see if I could see anyone with the bike, we reported it to the police.

Kian's new bike

“Kian was mortified, absolutely gutted, he adored his bike, so he was thrilled when they offered him another one.

“I’m speechless at the response. There are still good people out there, one person had offered him a second hand bike within ten minutes of going on Facebook.”

When Kian and his nana, Tracy Hovell went to pick up the new bike, the store also threw in a free lock.

Tracey Hovell also took to Facebook to say: “ THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU Kians parents and I are gratified by the support we've been given during this ordeal. Thanks to everyone who shared my post.”

She also gave a ‘shout out’ to Lee Fender one of the people who had quickly offered a second hand bike, and gave a “massive thanks” to the Halfords team.

She added “I'm feeling pretty overwhelmed peeps.”