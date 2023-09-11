Home-Start Mansfield launches appeal for 'special' home-visiting volunteers

Watch more videos on Shots!

Since opening in 1986, the charity has supported thousands of local families with their team of volunteers, offering a couple of hours per week and a helping hand.

In 2020, with funding from the National Lottery, Home-Start Mansfield opened a charity shop on Albert Street, which specialises in all children’s items, from clothes and toys to prams, cots and maternity equipment. The shop is a great success within the community.

In 2022, Home-Start Mansfield opened up Elders and Toddlers playgroups which run in Ladybrook, Mansfield Woodhouse and Oak Tree. These have been well-attended and are appreciated by young families.

Home-Start Mansfield has also run many smaller projects over the years, from helping schools with new school shoes and last year’s summer holidays food club.

However, its core service – volunteers providing emotional and practical help in the home – is in need of a significant boost. Home-Start is now appealing to anyone considering volunteering within their community.

Home-Start said its home-visiting volunteers are “very special” people. These volunteers, who are parents themselves so can understand and empathise with the families they support, provide emotional support to those feeling overwhelmed or lonely.

Parenting can be a lonely time and, with anxieties and everyday pressures, can sometimes feel like it is all too much. Home-Start volunteers are there to provide a helping hand and a listening ear, visiting weekly to help life feel a bit easier and a lot less daunting.