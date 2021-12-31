Dani March, who is 21, welcomed her new son Bailey Christopher George Ingram into the world at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton, on Saturday, December 25.

She went in to the hospital on Christmas Eve and gave birth to the healthy 7llb - 10oz bundle of joy at around 7.38pm, on Christmas Day.

Amazingly, she was home with her feet up for a well deserved rest by the Boxing Day evening!

Little Bailey was supposed to have been a New Year baby but was determined to make his presence felt ahead of time, arriving so he could be “a wonderful Christmas present” for Dani and proud partner Darren Ingram.

According to Dani, dad Darren has already got to grips with the nappy changing and the other baby chores.

Dani, who works as a McDonalds shift manager, said the couple had not quite realised just how busy they would be caring for a tiny, new born baby but they were “both loving every minute of it!”

She added “It’s very tiring being a new mum, but it’s also brilliant to have Bailey here with us now. We think he is the best Christmas present ever and our family and friends think he is amazing!

“During the birth, all the staff at King’s Mill Hospital were excellent. I had to be induced and waited to get a room until 3am. Everyone was really nice, they did everything they could for me and it was a positive experience.”

