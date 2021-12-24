PC Spencer Pugh organised the collection by asking colleagues to buy, donate or re-gift items.

He handed over the gifts at the Sutton hospital, just in time for Christmas.

The presents will be distributed across the wards and departments to make the festive season a little more special for children spending Christmas in hospital.

Nottinghamshire police officer Spencer Pugh hands over the collected toys at King's Mill Hospital

PC Pugh said: “This has been another challenging year and I wanted to do something nice for a worthy cause.

“The generosity from our officers and staff was outstanding and it will mean so many children will have a Christmas they can enjoy and remember.

“I have no doubt that these donations will put a smile on the face of so many children and we hope to continue with this support in coming years.”

Sister Sarah Jenkins, of ward 25 at King’s Mill, said: “We recognise it’s been a tough year for our youngest inpatients, so spreading some festive cheer and being able to hand out your donations is gratefully received.

"I’m sure our colleagues working Christmas Day on the children’s ward will also enjoy giving out presents too.