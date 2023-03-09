Sexually active women are having up to four times less orgasms on average than sexually active men, according to new research from sexual wellbeing brand Durex, with just 5 per cent of women likely to say they always orgasm during a sexual encounter with another person, versus 20 per cent of men.

This gap grows even further when it comes to penetrative sex alone, with four in 10, 40 per cent, sexually active women versus about one in 10 men, 12 per cent, saying they never or very rarely achieve orgasm through this activity alone.

Women surveyed claimed to feel disappointed, 22 per cent, and frustrated, 20 per cent, when they do not reach orgasm during a sexual encounter with a partner. While just more than one in 10, 11 per cent, say they feel nothing as they have grown used to it.

Sex expert Alix Fox has teamed up with Durex to bring some more equity to the bedroom, providing tips and advice to help achieve orgasms

In light of its research findings, Durex is launching a new campaign for “orgasm equity”, teaming up with sex expert Alix Fox to provide tips and advice to help the nation achieve some more equity in the bedroom, and reach orgasm more frequently.

Alix said: “Durex’s research underlines the fact women are frequently experiencing less pleasure and less satisfaction than men during partnered sexual encounters – so it’s time to concentrate on giving them the extra stimulation, time and focus on their needs and desires that can help make the action in the bedroom more fairly balanced.

“The findings illustrate how women can sometimes be on the losing side when it comes to feeling fulfilled during sex, and how gutting it can be when play is stopped before they’ve had chance to savour their moment of climax.

“Let’s kick off conversations about how to help make things better.”

Faking it

Elsewhere in the research, it was revealed almost half, 43 per cent, of sexually active women in the UK have at some point faked an orgasm, compared with just under a third, 32 per cent, of men. While nearly one in 10, 8 per cent, sexually active women say they fake an orgasm about half the time they have a sexual encounter with another person. Of the women that have faked an orgasm, the main reason given, cited by 50 per cent of them, was to avoid making their partner feel bad or hurt their feelings. While 40 per cent claimed they did it to bring a sexual encounter to an end.

Warming up

When it comes to mutual ground in the bedroom, foreplay is key to both sexes in achieving orgasm. Nearly a quarter, 24 per cent, of sexually active women and a fifth, 19 per cent, of sexually active men claim it is “essential”, and about a third of men, 30 per cent, and women, 29 per cent, say it is very important. However, twice as many sexually active men, 8 per cent, as women, 4 per cent, say foreplay is not important in helping them achieve orgasm.

Differing approaches

When it comes to varying needs in the bedroom between men and women, experimentation with sex toys is a point of difference. Nearly a fifth, 19 per cent, of women cite this as one of the ways they are most likely to orgasm, versus just 6 per cent of men. Meanwhile, men say they are more inclined to prefer visual stimulation, such as photos or porn – more than one in eight, 13 per cent, men say it is one of the most likely ways for them to achieve orgasm, versus just 2 per cent of women.

Speaking up

Being comfortable to be open and honest on sexual preferences is an area that can be a struggle. One in five, 20 per cent, sexually active women and almost a quarter, 23 per cent, of sexually active men say they are uncomfortable talking to their partner about what they like and need to achieve an orgasm. A further 6 per cent of women and 4 per cent of men saying they would never talk about it.

Marcella Christophersen, Durex senior brand manager, said: “Durex wants to help people unleash the freedom to be their true sexual selves and we hope by shining a light on the issue will start a conversation and help close the gap.”

Top tips from Alix