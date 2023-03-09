News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
2007: Bryan Steel, Living for Sport mentor, is pictured with Living for Sport group members, in a photo taken at Kimberley School.
2007: Bryan Steel, Living for Sport mentor, is pictured with Living for Sport group members, in a photo taken at Kimberley School.
2007: Bryan Steel, Living for Sport mentor, is pictured with Living for Sport group members, in a photo taken at Kimberley School.

Spot anyone you know on these fabulous snaps from our Eastwood and Kimberley archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.

By Sharon Brandom
4 minutes ago

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?

2008: Peter Redgate, from a local farm shop, gives students a demonstration on the cookery bus at Eastwood Comprehensive.

1. Did you take part in this?

2008: Peter Redgate, from a local farm shop, gives students a demonstration on the cookery bus at Eastwood Comprehensive.

Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

Photo Sales
2013: Visitors are seen here enjoying the Underwood Scarecrow Festival.

2. Did you attend this event?

2013: Visitors are seen here enjoying the Underwood Scarecrow Festival.

Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
2012: Jackie Ward from Brinsley opened her studio to the public as part of an open studio events for artists.

3. Fabulous shot

2012: Jackie Ward from Brinsley opened her studio to the public as part of an open studio events for artists.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
2011: These two are pictured enjoying a Royal Wedding picnic at a parent and toddler group, held at Eastwood Baptist Church.

4. Superb shot

2011: These two are pictured enjoying a Royal Wedding picnic at a parent and toddler group, held at Eastwood Baptist Church.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
EastwoodKimberley