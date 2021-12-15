The big-hearted members of the Sutton Scooter Club have again organised its Christmas Prezzies for the Mill event on Sunday, December 19.

Supported by the bike and scooter community, the East Midlands Scooter Alliance, local residents and businesses, the annual rally sees scores of scooterists and motorcyclists come together to create the colourful spectacle.

Many of the riders wear festive fancy dress, with everything from Santa hats, to elf outfits and reindeer suits, on brightly decorated scooters and motorbikes, to deliver Christmas presents to the children at Kings Mill Hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sutton In Ashfield Scooter Club's' Prezzies at the Mill' event. Members are seen outside Kings Mill Hospital after the run in 2019. Robert Wilkins is at the front seated in his reindeer suit.

Robert Wilkins, aged 47, who runs Sutton Scooter Club, is encouraging people to join them and asking people to bring along a wrapped or unwrapped Christmas present to be donated.

Great fun

He said “We will be meeting at the Travellers Rest, Huthwaite Road, Sutton, at noon, and leaving at 1pm, so we should arrive at Kings Mill at 1.30pm.

Sutton in Ashfield Scooter Club's 'Prezzie's for the Mill' event will feature Santa and his sleigh

“It is great fun, and it is quite a sight to see. Last time we did it, before Covid in 2019, there was about 30-50 of us riding along the road.

“The public absolutely love it, everyone comes out on to the street to wave and motorists hoot their horns.

“We are asking people to get dressed up and join us, and bring a present, it can be anything, like a selection box or a toy, just something that will bring a bit of cheer to the children in hospital over Christmas.”

On the Sutton Scooter Club Facebook page, Robert posted: “Under a week to go and things are getting there slowly. Santa and sleigh is all sorted and the presents are growing by the day.

Sutton In Ashfield Scooter Club posted this image on its Facebook page of just some of the presents it has collected to be donated to the children in Kings Mill Hospital.

“On top of this, all riders on scooters or bikes will receive a nice hot cuppa and donut from Krispy Kreme, to keep you going on a nice winter’s day.

“Roll on Sunday. Christmas outfits at the ready!”

Club members will also be delivering some presents to children at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham by car, on Monday, December 20.