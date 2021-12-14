On Wednesday (December 8) the Government announced new restrictions to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant, with Covid vaccine passports now becoming mandatory at all large events.

People will have to provide their NHS Covid Pass providing full vaccination or a negative test to enter nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.

Latest data from NHS England shows almost six million people aged 12 and over have still not received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

In Mansfield an estimated 11,686 people over 12 had not been vaccinated by December 5 and will likely be affected when the new rules come into effect.

Subject to Parliamentary approval, the new rule will come into effect on Wednesday December 15. Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

There are geographical differences across Mansfield with some areas having far higher levels of vaccine uptake than others.

Here we reveal the local areas with the greatest number of unvaccinated people.

(Ranked in order of greatest number of unvaccinated people in Mansfield wards.)

1: Mansfield Town Centre and Broomhill In Mansfield Town Centre and Broomhill 2,496 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 27.5 per cent of the over-12 population.

2: Newgate and Carr Bank In Newgate and Carr Bank: 1,450 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 20.7 per cent of the over-12 population.

3: Grange Farm and Ladybrook In Grange Farm and Ladybrook 1,191 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 13.2 per cent of the over-12 population.

4: Woodhouse In Woodhouse 1,065 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 15.1 per cent of the over-12 population.