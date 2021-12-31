Gary Jordan, 62, has been made an MBE for services to the economy and community of Mansfield and Ashfield.

Gary is chair of the Mansfield and Ashfield 2020 Business Club and an executive business coach.

During the first lockdown, he was the Nottinghamshire joint coordinator for the #ppe4nhs campaign, which saw 110,000 items of PPE redeployed to frontline workers in NHS and social care settings.

Gary Jordan

Gary now spearheads the #WeMakeITPossible, collecting and redeploying IT equipment to schools across Mansfield and Ashfield.

He works with the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership, Vision West Nottinghamshire College, business leaders and skills groups supporting school leavers and those redundant due to the pandemic.

Married to Martine for 42 years, Gary has three sons and ten grandchildren (two adopted due to a new relationship).

Bridlington-born Gary lived in Durham from 1964 – 1973 and Mansfield area from 1973 to date.

His career started in the NCB with a mechanical apprenticeship. In 1976, he began work at Welbeck Colliery, progressing to supervisor, then into senior management at 28. Transferring to the water industry in 2004 led him to become owner/MD of ECS Engineering Services Ltd.

Going sole trader in 2015, he supports businesses through knowledge transfer, coaching and mentoring, taking the ILM 7 Coaching and Mentoring qualification in 2019.

He has worked alongside academics, and is a skills and enterprise sub-group lead for Making Mansfield Place Board and Vice Chair of D2N2 Careers hub and involved in numerous charitable works.

Gary said: “When I received the letter from the Cabinet Office Ceremonial Officer, I first thought it was a very elaborate hoax!

"I’m humbled and honoured that someone thinks the work I’ve done over the past 15 years or so, but more recently supporting local business, people, schools, simply doing my bit, was worthy of this accolade.

"2020/21 has been tough for many, it is by working with and for some fantastic people I feel so proud to be receiving this honour.

"There are many worthy candidates locally who may well fit the bill. I accept the nomination not just for myself and family but for everyone who goes out of their way to do some good.”