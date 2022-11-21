News you can trust since 1952
Langwith pub to go extra mile with Christmas decorations and light switch-on event

A pub in Langwith is inviting everyone to join their “winter wonderland” as it hosts its own Christmas lights switch-on event.

By Kirsty Hamilton
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 3:17pm
Langwith's The Gate Hotel is holding its Christmas light switch-on event on November 23.
The Gate Hotel, on Main Road, is holding a Christmas light switch-on event on Wednesday, November 23.

With the lights being switched-on at 5pm, families are invited to join the full event from 4-7pm to soak up the festivities and enjoy a mid-week treat with mince pies and mulled wine – or make the most of the full menu.

The pub promises the “best decorated venue for miles” and the free event requires no booking – just turn up.

Phil Bayliss, of The Gate Hotel, said: “Don’t miss this event. We’re the best trimmed up pub in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire – people come from miles to see it.

“There must have been 150 people here last year for the turn-on, it was absolutely fantastic.

“This is the one event that you want to see this Christmas.”

The pub owners are going the extra mile this year with festive decorations filling the rooms.
