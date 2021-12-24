The Sutton Road school donate to a local foodbank each year, but decided to go all-out this year with a bumper donation to Mary’s foodbank at Sutton, sanitary products and special Christmas hampers to a number of care homes in the area.

The hampers included a mince pie, cake and chocolates, with Allshires Foods of Nottingham also donating biscuits to the appeal, and the school’s Health & Social Care students organised local care homes to receive them.

Assistant headteacher Tanya Hall says she was ‘blown away’ with the generosity of students and their families this year as the huge donation was delivered to the foodbank by the school’s Uniformed Services students.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff and students from uniformed services load the minibus for food donations to Mary's Foodbank.

She explained: “We organise a foodbank donation each year, as well as Save the Children Christmas jumper day and get the whole school involved.

"After the year we have all had, we thought it was more important than ever to celebrate Christmas this year and make sure families who were struggling didn’t go without.

"I must admit though, the amount our families donated was astounding this year – the foodbank are incredibly grateful.”

Mary’s Foodbank at Sutton sent a special video message to the school to thank them for their bumper donation, and also explained what happens to the food and how it is given out, something which Tanya says really moved the pupils.

The school praised the 'astounding' amount of food donated

"It meant so much to the pupils to see the video, and especially seeing exactly what happens to the things that have been donated.

"We are also donating hats, scarves and gloves to a homeless charity, which was suggested by one of our year eight pupils.”

This is the first year that the school have donated Christmas hampers to local care homes, something the school will continue with.

"The hampers are absolutely brilliant, and will hopefully bring a little Christmas cheer to residents who may not be able to see their families this year" Tanya continued.

Uniformed Services students delivered 100 hampers to care homes

"We had students making up hampers, others ringing around to organise drop-offs and then Julie Taylor’s Uniformed Services pupils organising transportation with military precision.

"Everyone has chipped in, the students have really done us proud this year.”

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

Pupils assembled 100 hampers for local care home residents