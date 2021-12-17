The production team at the Kirkby school, led by head of Drama Bryan Sluman, head of Music Tom Atkins, Ami Brooks and Mel Turner, wanted the show to be uplifting, positive and full of laughs this year, so opted for Sister Act.

Over 200 of the school’s students – from every year group – turned up to audition, and the tickets for all four nights sold out within just two hours of going on sale.

Cast and crew gave up numerous evenings and weekends to ensure that the production would be ready for show week and the audience praised the talented pupils’ performances.

The performance wowed the crowds

One review said: "I wanted to say that I was blown away by last night’s Sister Act performance, it was outstanding!

"I laughed, I cried, and I left to go home with my heart lifted and a feeling of pride at knowing so many of the wonderful staff and students who brought together such a joyous show.”

Bryan Sluman, head of Drama at the school said: “It was an absolute privilege to work with such an incredible team of staff and students to bring live theatre back to Ashfield after such a long break.

"This year’s show reminded everyone how uplifting and inspiring theatre really can be.

"We are all very proud of the students involved and are already excited about what show we might be able to put on next year.

"We’d also like to thank everyone who came to support us this year, we really do appreciate it.”

