The event on December 11 by C.A.K.E (Community for Action and Kirkby Events) at Kirkby’s Festival Hall was the community group’s second Christmas party after coronavirus forced them to cancel 2020’s event.

250 children attended the event and were entertained by Disney princesses Elsa and Cinderella and entertainer Dizzy Dale, with all children getting the chance to meet Santa and getting a special gift.

Julia Long helped to organise the event.

Children were entertained by Disney princesses and got a gift from Santa

She explained: “This is CAKE’s second party as we had to cancel last year because of lockdown.“We had our own beautiful Gala Queen Lucy Corden and princesses Elsa and Cinderella were both present and, of course, Santa himself.“Dizzy Dale entertained the 250 children in attendance with dancing and statue games and all the children left with a gift.“The kids had a fantastic time.”

