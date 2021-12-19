Are you in our photo gallery capturing Mansfield's snow storm of 1990?

Do you remember the chaos of mid-December in 1990?

Hunting for candles as power cuts lasted for days, digging paths for your neighbours and major water shortages as the whole town was covered by snow and ice.

Were you a child enjoying the school closures, or did you have to try and battle through the snow to attend work?

Have a look through this gallery and see if you can spot yourself.

1. Wrapped up Despite it being bitterly cold, Mansfield residents were still getting out and about Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2. Icy Do you remember wrapping up to trudge through the snow? Can you spot anyone you know in this wintry snap? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3. Empty Cars were abandoned and non-essential journeys cancelled as roads became treacherous with snow and ice. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4. Mr Cool A rather apt name for the shop in the background. Photo: Chad Photo Sales