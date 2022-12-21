Clipstone mum turns lights on for 10th year in support of village scout group

Donna Harper, a 47-year-old cleaner who works at Samuel Barlow Primary School in the village, has been fundraising every Christmas for 10 years.

Donna, of Third Avenue, Clipstone, has shared her Christmas decorations in aid of the 1st Clipstone Scout Group.

She said: “We have been doing this for 1st Clipstone Scout Group for the past 10 years, as both my boys have been members there.

Donna's Christmas lights raise money for the village scout group each year.

“My oldest is now a Scout leader at the age of 22 and my youngest is in the Explorer section – he is 17.

“This is our way of giving something back to such a great group, run by volunteers.

“The kids love coming around and putting money down the donation tube and hearing it banging into the tin at the bottom.

A winter wonderland for Clipstone.

“Donations this year have been slow, as expected with the cost-of-living crisis, as it’s hit everyone hard, but anything we make for the 1st Clipstone Scout Group is greatly appreciated.

“They are currently saving up for a more green energy efficient building.”

Visitor Kate Bull said: “It looks wonderful. Donna has done an amazing job for the local scout community.”

Donations can be made by visiting the lights and by placing money in the donation tube at the front of the house.