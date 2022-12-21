Key Stage 1 Nativity stars at Abbey Hill Primary School and Nursery.

More than 100 parents and carers were in attendance as the children performed their own version of the Christmas story, while beautifully singing a selection of carols and popular Christmas songs.

The children had worked very hard to practice their songs and scenes whilst also continuing to persevere in their learning and making their teachers proud.

Vicky Hardy, Abbey Hill Key Stage 1 leader, celebrated the “courage and confidence” of the children who rose to the challenge of performing in front of an audience for the very first time.

She said: “It was lovely to see so many of our families in school, feeling all festive, to celebrate Christmas and their children's wonderful achievements.”