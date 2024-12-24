Retro: Recognise anyone in our Mansfield and Ashfield Chad 'parties of the past' pics?

Whether it’s a Christmas party, a fundraising event, or a birthday bash – check out these celebratory snaps.
1. Members of The Dukeries U3A
Members of The Dukeries U3A Bell Ringers entertain at the U3A party held at The Jubilee Hall Ollerton in 2007. Photo: Roger Grayson
2. 2007
Clipstone The Circle Centre Party, 2007. Photo: Roger Grayson
3. Warsop Parish Centre
Some of the guests at the Help the Aged Christmas Party held at Warsop Parish Centre in 2007. Photo: Roger Grayson
4. Kirkby
Stewardess of the Wyvern Club, Kirkby Sally Landers front and her son Bradley Landers, (front) get the party started at a charity night to help raise funds for John Eastwood Hospice. On offer was a raffle and music by Shadtastic. 2007. Photo: Angela Ward
