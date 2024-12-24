Retro: Recognise anyone in our Mansfield and Ashfield Chad 'parties of the past' pics?

By Phoebe Cox
Published 24th Dec 2024, 15:18 GMT
It's festive season, and Mansfield and Ashfield residents sure know how to celebrate. Do you recognise anyone in these party photos from the past?

Whether it’s a Christmas party, a fundraising event, or a birthday bash – check out these celebratory snaps.

Members of The Dukeries U3A Bell Ringers entertain at the U3A party held at The Jubilee Hall Ollerton in 2007.

1. Members of The Dukeries U3A

Members of The Dukeries U3A Bell Ringers entertain at the U3A party held at The Jubilee Hall Ollerton in 2007. Photo: Roger Grayson

Clipstone The Circle Centre Party, 2007.

2. 2007

Clipstone The Circle Centre Party, 2007. Photo: Roger Grayson

Some of the guests at the Help the Aged Christmas Party held at Warsop Parish Centre in 2007.

3. Warsop Parish Centre

Some of the guests at the Help the Aged Christmas Party held at Warsop Parish Centre in 2007. Photo: Roger Grayson

Stewardess of the Wyvern Club, Kirkby Sally Landers front and her son Bradley Landers, (front) get the party started at a charity night to help raise funds for John Eastwood Hospice. On offer was a raffle and music by Shadtastic. 2007.

4. Kirkby

Stewardess of the Wyvern Club, Kirkby Sally Landers front and her son Bradley Landers, (front) get the party started at a charity night to help raise funds for John Eastwood Hospice. On offer was a raffle and music by Shadtastic. 2007. Photo: Angela Ward

