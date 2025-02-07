Retro: How Sutton's Sherwood Observatory grew from a notice in your Chad

The epic story of how a notice in a Chad newspaper article in 1969 led to the launch of a multi-million-pound planetarium, which now houses one of the largest public access optical telescopes in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sherwood Observatory was first established in 1969 when David Collins placed an advertisement in your Chad, to connect with others interested in astronomy.

William Henshaw, Gordon Jones, and others responded positively, leading to the establishment of the Mansfield and Sutton Astronomical Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The society's inaugural meeting took place at the premises of S.A. Monks Ltd on Mansfield Road in Sutton.

The photograph shows the inaugural meeting of what was later to become the Mansfield & Sutton Astronomical Society, held at the premises of S.A. Monk, Mansfield Road, Sutton-In-Ashfield in February 1970. Image by: Mansfield & Sutton Astronomical Society.

The group consisted of Mr William Henshaw (secretary), Mr Gordon Jones (treasurer), Mr K.R. Elliot, Mr Arthur Clayton (committee member), Mr P. Clayton (committee member), Mr David F. Collins (chairman), Mr T. A. Woolrich, Mr P. A. Bell (committee member), Mr Graham W. Shepherd (committee member), Mr Hislopp, and Mr W.H. Barnett.

From the beginning, the society's ambition was evident, as the idea of building an observatory was soon proposed.

The original design featured a 24-inch reflecting telescope with an electrically rotating dome, along with a lecture room that could accommodate 50 members and various other facilities at the site on Coxmoor Road, one of the highest points in Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After breaking ground in 1972, the building began to take shape and finally opened to members in 1986.

Early members of the Mansfield & Sutton Astronomical Society complete the brickwork for the observatory dome. Every brick used in the construction of the Observatory was reclaimed and painstakingly hand cleaned and prepared for re-use by members. Image by: Mansfield & Sutton Astronomical Society.

Society volunteers hosted numerous school groups, Girl guiding, and Scout Association events, welcoming over 2,000 visitors each year.

Over 40 years later, and renamed the 'Sherwood Observatory,' the charity now boasts over 200 members.

The charity’s primary goal has always been to enhance public interest and education in STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), particularly in the theory and practice of astronomy and related fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2014 the Society purchased the land adjacent to the observatory, which contained a redundant brick-vaulted underground Victorian reservoir constructed in the 1880s.

David Collins, founder member standing on the telescope pad.

And just this year, the charity’s brand new planetarium and science centre, was officially opened to the public.

The new centre houses a 59-seater public planetarium built upon the former Victorian reservoir, which now houses the venue’s exhibition space, to complement the original 60cm diameter Newtonian telescope and Radio Astronomy Centre.

This ambitious project was made possible through funding from Ashfield District Council and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), The Wolfson Foundation, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, The Garfield Weston Foundation, and the Foyle Foundation.