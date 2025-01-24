Sherwood Observatory's new Planetarium and Science Centre now officially open

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The brand new Sherwood Observatory, Planetarium and Science Centre, near Sutton, has now been officially opened.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire Professor Veronica Pickering MBS HAC, and Professor Chris Lintott FRAS, Professor of Astrophysics at University of Oxford; Author and Broadcaster, Co-Presenter of The Sky at Night, were invited to the ceremony on January 23, alongside sponsors and supporters.

The new centre houses a 59-seater public Planetarium built upon a converted Victorian reservoir, which now houses the venue’s exhibition space, to complement the original 60cm diameter Newtonian telescope and Radio Astronomy Centre.

Visitors can book to see a range of immersive full-dome presentations that introduce viewers to the Solar System and the galaxies beyond.

David Collins, founder member standing on the telescope pad.

Monthly open evenings include the chance to view the night sky through a range of telescopes and the venue is also open to visits from schools, groups and private hire bookings.

The centre’s aim is to encourage more young people to take an interest in STEM subjects, to raise educational attainment and engagement, and to support economic development in Ashfield and the surrounding area.

This ambitious project was made possible through funding from Ashfield District Council and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), The Wolfson Foundation, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, The Garfield Weston Foundation, and the Foyle Foundation.

Further financial support was secured from a wide range of companies and organisations as well as public donations and membership support.

New building under construction.

Work began on the site in August 2023, with the centre opening to the public on Monday, November 25, 2024.

An astonishing 5,000 visitors have passed through the doors in the first six weeks, with school and group enquiries also exceeding expectations.

Owned and operated by the Sherwood Observatory charity (1187777), the centre is run primarily by volunteers, embracing education and advancement opportunities by partnering with ATTFE (Academy Transformation Trust Further Education) to provide work experience in the onsite cafe.

Dr Steve Wallace, chair of Sherwood Observatory, said: “It is fantastic to see our dream turn into reality thanks to a wide range of support from the public sector, private sector and many many individual donors and volunteers.

“Our aim is to use astronomy and space science to excite and inspire people and, in a few short weeks, we have already welcomed thousands of visitors to Sherwood Observatory.”