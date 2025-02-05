Retro: A look back at Dame Kelly Holmes opening Sutton's Lammas Leisure Centre in 2008

By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Feb 2025, 09:35 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 10:02 BST
More than 15 years ago, Dame Kelly Holmes officially opened the Lammas Leisure Centre in Sutton.

In the 1970s, during the construction of Sutton Centre School, a public ice rink was built.

However, in 2008, both the Brook Street swimming pools and the Sutton Centre ice rink were closed.

Lammas Leisure Centre was then opened by Dame Kelly Holmes on Lammas Road in November 2008.

Dame Kelly Holmes is a retired British middle-distance athlete and television personality.

During her sporting career, she specialised in the 800 meters and 1,500 meters events, winning gold medals in both distances at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens when she was 34 years old.

Since opening its doors almost two decades ago, Lammas Leisure Centre has flourished over the years, providing excellent facilities for ice skating, swimming, and fitness.

Recent upgrades include a soft play area, an indoor bowls hall, and the TAGactive Arena.

This arena-based game, which opened in January 2022, is designed to enhance fitness, speed, and agility.

Did you meet Dame Kelly Holmes during the opening of the leisure centre back in 2008?

Dame Kelly Holmes visited Sutton in November 2008 to open Lammas Leisure Centre.

1. Official opening in 2008

Dame Kelly Holmes visited Sutton in November 2008 to open Lammas Leisure Centre. Photo: Jane Hilton

Photo Sales
In 2008, Kelly Holmes visited Sutton to open Lammas Leisure Centre and ventured out on the ice with Sutton youngsters, from the left; Lauren Nazaruk, Kelly Holmes, Alanya Radford, and Laisie-Mai Radford.

2. On the ice

In 2008, Kelly Holmes visited Sutton to open Lammas Leisure Centre and ventured out on the ice with Sutton youngsters, from the left; Lauren Nazaruk, Kelly Holmes, Alanya Radford, and Laisie-Mai Radford. Photo: Jane Hilton

Photo Sales
In November 2008, Kelly Holmes visited Sutton to officially open the new Lammas Leisure Centre. Did you attend?

3. Memories

In November 2008, Kelly Holmes visited Sutton to officially open the new Lammas Leisure Centre. Did you attend? Photo: Jane Hilton

Photo Sales
The ice rink was a hit with Sutton's youngsters.

4. Big smiles

The ice rink was a hit with Sutton's youngsters. Photo: Jane Hilton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sutton
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice