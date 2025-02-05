Retro: A look back at Dame Kelly Holmes opening Sutton's Lammas Leisure Centre in 2008

In the 1970s, during the construction of Sutton Centre School, a public ice rink was built.

However, in 2008, both the Brook Street swimming pools and the Sutton Centre ice rink were closed.

Lammas Leisure Centre was then opened by Dame Kelly Holmes on Lammas Road in November 2008.

Dame Kelly Holmes is a retired British middle-distance athlete and television personality.

During her sporting career, she specialised in the 800 meters and 1,500 meters events, winning gold medals in both distances at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens when she was 34 years old.

Since opening its doors almost two decades ago, Lammas Leisure Centre has flourished over the years, providing excellent facilities for ice skating, swimming, and fitness.

Recent upgrades include a soft play area, an indoor bowls hall, and the TAGactive Arena.

This arena-based game, which opened in January 2022, is designed to enhance fitness, speed, and agility.

Did you meet Dame Kelly Holmes during the opening of the leisure centre back in 2008?

