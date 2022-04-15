Ashfield 'bucks the trend' with £22-plus million investment in the district's swimming facilities

A report published by Swim England has suggested that swimming facilities across the country could decrease by forty percent by the end of the decade. This means the number of pools could drop from 4,336 to 2,468 and is forecast to drop a further seventy three percent by the end of 2030.

Ashfield District Council has been working to stem the flow by investing £22.5m, transforming leisure facilities across the District.

Hucknall Leisure Centre has this week broken ground on its new teaching pool, bringing a second pool to the centre. The new Kirkby Leisure Centre, due to open in the summer, will bring an additional swimming pool and splash pad to the District.

Coun Samantha Deakin, Coun Helen-Ann Smith and Lorenzo Clark Everyone Active Contracts Manager at Lammas Swimming Pool

This is on top of Lammas Leisure Centre which houses two modern and well used swimming pools.

Councillor Rachel Madden, cabinet member for leisure, health and wellbeing said: “It is a real shame to see public leisure facilities disappear, which is why Ashfield District Council is committed to investing in our leisure facilities. At a time when it is being reported that many swimming pools are under threat of closing, we are bucking the trend and bringing two new swimming pools and the biggest ever investment to our leisure centres in the District.”

Lammas and Hucknall Leisure centres have both undergone a wider transformation, including new state of the art gyms, new changing facilities at Hucknall and improvements to the ice-skating rink at Lammas. Solar panels have also been added to reduce the environmental impact and make energy savings.