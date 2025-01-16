Retro: 14 fascinating black and white photos from Mansfield's Clumber Street

By Phoebe Cox
Published 16th Jan 2025, 16:45 BST
Clumber Street looks very different now. Do you remember how it used to look?

Take a look at these stunning black and white photos of Clumber Street from the 20th century.

Mansfield Building Society has been part of Clumber Street for many years, one of very few buildings which have stayed the same.

1. Mansfield Building Society

Do you remember Clumber Street in the sixties?

2. 1967

The view down Leeming Street - do you remember these shops?

3. Memories

This building, between Leeming Street and Clerkson's Alley, was eventually demolished to make way for the building which stands there today.

4. Crumbling

