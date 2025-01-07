Retro: 14 fantastic photographs of Mansfield and Ashfield in the 1970s

By Phoebe Cox
Published 7th Jan 2025, 09:29 GMT
Here are 14 wonderful photographs showcasing life across the Mansfield and Ashfield area in the 1970s.

Turning back time with some photographs from our Mansfield and Ashfield archives.

Do you recognise anyone featured?

A family from Clipstone enjoys a funfair ride in 1973.

1. Fun at the fair

A family from Clipstone enjoys a funfair ride in 1973. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
The Sherwood Foresters' Regiment in Mansfield Market Place in 1970.

2. Mansfield, 1970

The Sherwood Foresters' Regiment in Mansfield Market Place in 1970. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Police in Mansfield Market Place, 1970.

3. Mansfield Market Place

Police in Mansfield Market Place, 1970. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
A presentation night at Kirkby Bowls Club in 1970.

4. Kirkby

A presentation night at Kirkby Bowls Club in 1970. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice