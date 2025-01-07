Retro: 14 fantastic photographs of Mansfield and Ashfield in the 1970s

Do you recognise anyone featured?
1. Fun at the fair
A family from Clipstone enjoys a funfair ride in 1973. Photo: Chad
2. Mansfield, 1970
The Sherwood Foresters' Regiment in Mansfield Market Place in 1970. Photo: Chad
3. Mansfield Market Place
Police in Mansfield Market Place, 1970. Photo: Chad
4. Kirkby
A presentation night at Kirkby Bowls Club in 1970. Photo: Chad
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.