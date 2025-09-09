Quakers originated in the mid-17th century, around 1647, when George Fox, the movement's founder, experienced a profound religious revelation in Mansfield. Emerging from the social and religious turmoil of the English Civil War, Fox developed radical ideas, including the belief that God resides within everyone and does not require intermediaries like priests.
This perspective resonated with many and became the foundation of the Quaker religion, known as the Religious Society of Friends. Quakers faced severe persecution from Puritans and other groups in both England and the American colonies, prompting them to seek refuge in America.
Today, there are approximately 350,000 to 400,000 Quakers (members of the Religious Society of Friends) worldwide. With the religion’s origins rooted here in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire Council launched a trail that highlights the town’s Quaker links, allowing people to learn about the significance of various buildings and locations related to the development of this global religion.
All information can be found at: www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/media/112154/the-mansfield-quaker-heritage-trail-leaflet.pdf.