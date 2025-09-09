2 . Mansfield bus station (old Quaker meeting house)

Not many people know this, but the Mansfield bus station (on Quaker Way) is located on the site of the first meeting house of the Quakers. A memorial plaque commemorates the Quakers who were once buried there, although their remains now rest in the Mansfield cemetery. The Old Quaker Meeting House burial ground was the final resting place for around 150 Quakers from the 1700s to the 1950s. Photo: Anne Shelley