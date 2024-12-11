Photos: Christmas across the Mansfield and Ashfield community in 16 snaps

By Phoebe Cox
Published 11th Dec 2024, 11:26 BST
Are you included in our Chad Christmas collection?

Check out these festive photos from across Mansfield and Ashfield through the years.

Lewis Chambers, who was an under13`s Stags Youth player in 2007, received a special visit from first team players in hospital as they delivered Christmas presents to Blandy Ward at King's Mill Hospital.

1. Christmas 2007

Santa Claus visiting Water Meadows in 1990.

2. Santa stop here

Pupils at Kirkby's Morven Park Primary School enjoyed a free Christmas dinner back in 2007. Pictured is Kitchen Assistant Jackie Smith with Keisha Bonser and Ethan March.

3. Kirkby

1980 Sutton Sentinels Christmas Carols.

4. 1980 Sutton

