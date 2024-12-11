Photos: Christmas across the Mansfield and Ashfield community in 16 snaps

1. Christmas 2007
Lewis Chambers, who was an under13`s Stags Youth player in 2007, received a special visit from first team players in hospital as they delivered Christmas presents to Blandy Ward at King's Mill Hospital. Photo: Angela Ward
2. Santa stop here
Santa Claus visiting Water Meadows in 1990. Photo: Chad
3. Kirkby
Pupils at Kirkby's Morven Park Primary School enjoyed a free Christmas dinner back in 2007. Pictured is Kitchen Assistant Jackie Smith with Keisha Bonser and Ethan March. Photo: Jane Hilton
4. 1980 Sutton
1980 Sutton Sentinels Christmas Carols. Photo: Chad
