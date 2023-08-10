News you can trust since 1952
Photos: As temperatures rise, here are 11 Mansfield area summer snaps from the past

As temperatures rise and summer finally makes an appearance, here are 11 summer snaps from across the Mansfield area. Are you featured?
By Phoebe Cox
Published 10th Aug 2023, 15:21 BST

From fire station open days to summer holiday ‘fun’ in the sun.

Do you recognise anyone from these summer snaps? Take a look…

Horticultural students from Portland College pictured with some of the hanging baskets sold during the college's Horticultural Fair in 2007.

1. Horticulture

The Ravenshead Rockets who entertained visitors to the Ravenshead Church of England School Fair. 2007. Recognise anyone?

2. The Ravenshead Rockets

Chloe Paige Hickling, back in 2007 was seven. Here she is at the Bright Beginnings day nursery summer fair.

3. Edwinstowe nursery

James Gibson joined the parade with the Northfield Family Group. Year: 2007

4. Mansfield Woodhouse summer carnival

