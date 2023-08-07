News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Summer festival proves a hit with Mansfield families

Families flocked to enjoy a day of fun, stage shows and live music at Mansfield Summer Festival.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 7th Aug 2023, 08:41 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 08:41 BST

Mansfield Council claims “thousands of people” flocked to the summer holiday event, now in its ninth year, at Titchfield Park.

Highlights included an interactive comedy eco-theme adventure stage show starring Squirrel Walnutkins saving the planet, live music from singer River Hopkin and a Disney hits performance from princesses Belle and Jasmine, alongside walkabout musical entertainment from Top Tier Brass.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: "It was a fabulous event, enjoyed by all, which was blessed by glorious, warm sunshine.”

Other attractions at the all-day festival included free face painting, circus skills workshops, arts and crafts, arena activities, BMX and boxing sessions, as well as a flash mob of opera singers giving a sneak peek of the Opera Up Close show coming to Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on September 20.

There were also stalls selling a range of goods, including bath bombs, sweets, handmade items and toys.

Mr Abrahams said: “Thank you to every single person who came out to enjoy the day with us yesterday; it has been without a doubt the busiest Summer Festival to date and was fantastic to see so many people enjoying all the event had to offer.

“In these times of families being stretched by the high cost of living, we were pleased to be able to provide a bit of free fun and light relief for everyone.”

The event featured an interactive comedy eco-theme adventure stage show starring Squirrel Walnutkins saving the planet. (Photo by: Mansfield Council)

1. Stage is set

The event featured an interactive comedy eco-theme adventure stage show starring Squirrel Walnutkins saving the planet. (Photo by: Mansfield Council) Photo: Mansfield Council

Photo Sales
Guests at the festival included Princess Jasmine and Belle. (Photo by: Mansfield Council)

2. Fit for a princess

Guests at the festival included Princess Jasmine and Belle. (Photo by: Mansfield Council) Photo: Mansfield Council

Photo Sales
Thousands of people enjoyed family fun, stage shows and live music at Mansfield Summer Festival. (Photo by: Mansfield Council)

3. On the mic

Thousands of people enjoyed family fun, stage shows and live music at Mansfield Summer Festival. (Photo by: Mansfield Council) Photo: Mansfield Council

Photo Sales
Thousands of people flocked to the event. (Photo by: Mansfield Council)

4. Family-friendly

Thousands of people flocked to the event. (Photo by: Mansfield Council) Photo: Mansfield Council

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:MansfieldAndy Abrahams