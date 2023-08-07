Families flocked to enjoy a day of fun, stage shows and live music at Mansfield Summer Festival.

Mansfield Council claims “thousands of people” flocked to the summer holiday event, now in its ninth year, at Titchfield Park.

Highlights included an interactive comedy eco-theme adventure stage show starring Squirrel Walnutkins saving the planet, live music from singer River Hopkin and a Disney hits performance from princesses Belle and Jasmine, alongside walkabout musical entertainment from Top Tier Brass.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: "It was a fabulous event, enjoyed by all, which was blessed by glorious, warm sunshine.”

Other attractions at the all-day festival included free face painting, circus skills workshops, arts and crafts, arena activities, BMX and boxing sessions, as well as a flash mob of opera singers giving a sneak peek of the Opera Up Close show coming to Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on September 20.

There were also stalls selling a range of goods, including bath bombs, sweets, handmade items and toys.

Mr Abrahams said: “Thank you to every single person who came out to enjoy the day with us yesterday; it has been without a doubt the busiest Summer Festival to date and was fantastic to see so many people enjoying all the event had to offer.

“In these times of families being stretched by the high cost of living, we were pleased to be able to provide a bit of free fun and light relief for everyone.”

