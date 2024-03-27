Photos: A look back at 14 photos of Mansfield Museum through the years

Do you recognise anyone from our Mansfield archives during school trips, exhibitions, or events?
1. Alvin Stardust opening the Pop goes Mansfield exhibition
Back in 2009, Alvin Stardust opened the Pop goes Mansfield exhibition at the Mansfield Museum. Photo: Angela Ward
2. John Eastwood Hospice stall
Dorothy Sharpe and Sheila Elliott on the John Eastwood Hospice stall, pictured at the Christmas 2009 market held in Mansfield Museum. Photo: Anne Shelley
3. 100 years of Girl guiding
An exhibition was launched at Mansfield Museum in 2010 to celebrate 100 years of Girl guiding. From the left are Dee Miles, county commissioner, Mick Barton, then chairman of Mansfield Council and Judith Gill, divisional commissioner. Photo: Angela Ward
4. Teddy Bears Picnic
Youngsters gathered at Mansfield Museum in 2010 to take part in a Teddy Bears Picnic. Pictured from the left are Grace Brentnall, Timothy Bexon and Natalie Bexon. Photo: Angela Ward