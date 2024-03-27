Photos: A look back at 14 photos of Mansfield Museum through the years

Here is a look back at Mansfield Museum visits over the years.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 27th Mar 2024, 14:05 GMT

Do you recognise anyone from our Mansfield archives during school trips, exhibitions, or events?

Back in 2009, Alvin Stardust opened the Pop goes Mansfield exhibition at the Mansfield Museum.

1. Alvin Stardust opening the Pop goes Mansfield exhibition

Dorothy Sharpe and Sheila Elliott on the John Eastwood Hospice stall, pictured at the Christmas 2009 market held in Mansfield Museum.

2. John Eastwood Hospice stall

An exhibition was launched at Mansfield Museum in 2010 to celebrate 100 years of Girl guiding. From the left are Dee Miles, county commissioner, Mick Barton, then chairman of Mansfield Council and Judith Gill, divisional commissioner.

3. 100 years of Girl guiding

Youngsters gathered at Mansfield Museum in 2010 to take part in a Teddy Bears Picnic. Pictured from the left are Grace Brentnall, Timothy Bexon and Natalie Bexon.

4. Teddy Bears Picnic

