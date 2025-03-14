Markets of the past: 14 black and white Mansfield photos from 1960s-1990s

Since being granted a market charter by Henry III in 1227, Mansfield has had a long tradition of outdoor markets.

Originally located near the Market Cross on West Street, the market was later moved to the centre where the Bentinck Memorial now stands.

Mansfield Market Place initially occupied a triangular area stretching from West Gate to Stockwell Gate and Church Street.

By the early 1800s, this area had become densely populated, with small building plots.

In 1839, the market was expanded, and many buildings were cleared to create Market Street (originally known as Spittlehouse Gate).

The Town Hall then became a central focal point in the area.

Many of the buildings surrounding Market Place date back to the Georgian, Victorian, and early 20th centuries.

Some of these structures are also Grade II listed, including the Town Hall, built in 1836, the old Moot Hall, constructed in 1752, and the Bentinck Memorial, which was erected in 1849.

In 2006, Market Place was revitalised with new surfaces and street furniture.

