Markets of the past: 14 black and white Mansfield photos from 1960s-1990s

By Phoebe Cox
Published 14th Mar 2025, 15:09 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 15:18 BST
Check out these black and white photographs of Mansfield markets from the 20th century.

Since being granted a market charter by Henry III in 1227, Mansfield has had a long tradition of outdoor markets.

Originally located near the Market Cross on West Street, the market was later moved to the centre where the Bentinck Memorial now stands.

Mansfield Market Place initially occupied a triangular area stretching from West Gate to Stockwell Gate and Church Street.

By the early 1800s, this area had become densely populated, with small building plots.

In 1839, the market was expanded, and many buildings were cleared to create Market Street (originally known as Spittlehouse Gate).

The Town Hall then became a central focal point in the area.

Many of the buildings surrounding Market Place date back to the Georgian, Victorian, and early 20th centuries.

Some of these structures are also Grade II listed, including the Town Hall, built in 1836, the old Moot Hall, constructed in 1752, and the Bentinck Memorial, which was erected in 1849.

In 2006, Market Place was revitalised with new surfaces and street furniture.

Mansfield market place in 1990.

1. 90s

Mansfield market place in 1990. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Taken in 1972, these photos depict a time when market stalls were on West Gate.

2. 70s

Taken in 1972, these photos depict a time when market stalls were on West Gate. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Buses travelled through the market place. Photo: 1972.

3. Market Place

Buses travelled through the market place. Photo: 1972. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Who remembers the indoor market?

4. Indoor

Who remembers the indoor market? Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldWest StreetTown Hall
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice