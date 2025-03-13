Mansfield furniture store to close this month after 80 years in business

F A Henshaw on Stockwell Gate will close after eight decades of serving the community.

The family-owned furniture business will close on Friday, March 28, with stock now half price or less.

The store announced the updated closure on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FAHenshaw on Thursday, March 13.

Originally established in 1945 by entrepreneur Frederick Albert Henshaw, the store was founded immediately after the war.

Driven by a passion for providing quality furniture to the community, Mr Henshaw set out on a mission to create a space where families could find everything they needed to furnish their homes.

In its early years, F A Henshaw not only sold furniture but also washing machines, reflecting the evolving needs of post-war households.

Frederick's commitment to exceptional service and quality products established the foundation for the store's enduring legacy.

In 1965, control of F A Henshaw was handed down to Frederick's son, Michael Henshaw, who dedicated himself to continuing his father's legacy.

F A Henshaw is a home furniture store on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield.

Under Michael's leadership, the store thrived, becoming a trusted destination for generations of customers in search of premium furniture and exceptional service.

Fast forward to 2003, when the leadership was passed once again, this time to Michael's daughter, Karon.

With a deep appreciation for the store's heritage and a clear vision for the future, Karon has maintained the values of ‘quality, craftsmanship, and outstanding customer care’ that have defined F A Henshaw since its inception.

Announcing the closure, Karon said: “This business has been more than just a store, it has been our family’s legacy…

“We are so grateful to each and every one of you who have supported us over the years, whether that was with my father Michael, or myself.

“Whether you’ve been a loyal customer for decades or just discovered us recently, your support has meant the world.”

She added: “Though this chapter is closing, the memories, relationships, and impact of Henshaw Furniture will live on.

“Thank you for being part of our journey.”

The business will honour all outstanding orders before closing.