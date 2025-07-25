Mansfield life between the 1960s to 1980s in retro 20th century snaps

By Phoebe Cox
Published 25th Jul 2025, 14:18 BST
For this week's retro article, we are looking across the Mansfield area from the 1960s to the 1980s.

Do you have any fond memories of this time?

Check out the black and white photos below…

Metal Box drivers' presentation from 1971.

1. Metal Box

Metal Box drivers' presentation from 1971. Photo: Chad

Shoppers in 1961-62 at Mansfield Handley Arcade.

2. 1961 Christmas

Shoppers in 1961-62 at Mansfield Handley Arcade. Photo: Mansfield Chad

The Sherwood Foresters' Regiment in Mansfield Market Place in 1970.

3. 1970

The Sherwood Foresters' Regiment in Mansfield Market Place in 1970. Photo: Chad

A Royal Wedding street party takes place on Mansfield's Beresford Street in 1981.

4. 1981 Royal Wedding Party

A Royal Wedding street party takes place on Mansfield's Beresford Street in 1981. Photo: National World

