15 photos that will take you back to a night out at Cheeky Monkey in Mansfield in 2019

By Shelley Marriott
Published 25th Jul 2025, 12:28 BST
As we head into the weekend we have decided to turn back the clock to look at pictures from a night out back in 2019 at Cheeky Monkey in Mansfield.

Can you see any familiar faces?

Do these photos bring back any memories?

Were you there?

Smiling for the camera

1. Cheeky Monkey

Smiling for the camera Photo: The Cheeky Monkey Bar Mansfield

Posing for the camera

2. Cheeky Monkey

Posing for the camera Photo: The Cheeky Monkey Bar Mansfield

Group shot!

3. Cheeky Monkey

Group shot! Photo: The Cheeky Monkey Bar Mansfield

Smiling for the camera

4. Cheeky Monkey

Smiling for the camera Photo: The Cheeky Monkey Bar Mansfield

