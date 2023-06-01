Kickstarting volunteers' week with 13 retro photos from across Mansfield and Ashfield

To kickstart volunteers’ week, we thought we would delve into the archives for some volunteer snaps of the past.

Volunteers’ week is the first week of June, this year it falls on Thursday, June 1 to Wednesday, June 7.

It is a time to celebrate and thank volunteers for their time, effort and service to the community.

As many of you know, across the Mansfield and Ashfield area, we have a strong volunteer base and have had throughout the years.

Check out these 13 photos of volunteers from our archives. Do you recognise anyone?

1 . Hospital charity shop King's Mill Hospital volunteers relaunched the Charity Shop in 2008. Trust chairman Tracy Doucet, left, cut the ribbon with Charity Shop co-ordinator Eve Booker, right, watched by Charity Shop volunteers, from the left; Marjorie Grice, Mary Abell co-ordinator, Sheila Whalley and Barbara Lewis. Photo: Mansfield Chad Photo Sales

2 . Volunteers getting ready Bethesda Church, Mansfield Road, Swallownest. Charity auction to raise money for the Annies Place charity shop in 2010. Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Local community groups A volunteers' fair was held at Sutton's Idlewells Centre to mark National Volunteers Week back in 2010. Recognise anyone? Photo: Jane Hilton Photo Sales

4 . Dog mess campaign Volunteer Jamie Murfin and his dog Molly, Ranger Amy Chandler and her dog Fudge and Amanda Twine from the Forestry Commission and her dog Chaos pictured at Ollerton Pit wood at the start of a campaign to urge owners to pick up the mess. What year? Photo: Roger Grayson Photo Sales