Kickstarting volunteers' week with 13 retro photos from across Mansfield and Ashfield

To kickstart volunteers’ week, we thought we would delve into the archives for some volunteer snaps of the past.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 1st Jun 2023, 13:21 BST

Volunteers’ week is the first week of June, this year it falls on Thursday, June 1 to Wednesday, June 7.

It is a time to celebrate and thank volunteers for their time, effort and service to the community.

As many of you know, across the Mansfield and Ashfield area, we have a strong volunteer base and have had throughout the years.

Check out these 13 photos of volunteers from our archives. Do you recognise anyone?

King's Mill Hospital volunteers relaunched the Charity Shop in 2008. Trust chairman Tracy Doucet, left, cut the ribbon with Charity Shop co-ordinator Eve Booker, right, watched by Charity Shop volunteers, from the left; Marjorie Grice, Mary Abell co-ordinator, Sheila Whalley and Barbara Lewis.

1. Hospital charity shop

King's Mill Hospital volunteers relaunched the Charity Shop in 2008. Trust chairman Tracy Doucet, left, cut the ribbon with Charity Shop co-ordinator Eve Booker, right, watched by Charity Shop volunteers, from the left; Marjorie Grice, Mary Abell co-ordinator, Sheila Whalley and Barbara Lewis. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Bethesda Church, Mansfield Road, Swallownest. Charity auction to raise money for the Annies Place charity shop in 2010.

2. Volunteers getting ready

Bethesda Church, Mansfield Road, Swallownest. Charity auction to raise money for the Annies Place charity shop in 2010. Photo: Rachel Atkins

A volunteers' fair was held at Sutton's Idlewells Centre to mark National Volunteers Week back in 2010. Recognise anyone?

3. Local community groups

A volunteers' fair was held at Sutton's Idlewells Centre to mark National Volunteers Week back in 2010. Recognise anyone? Photo: Jane Hilton

Volunteer Jamie Murfin and his dog Molly, Ranger Amy Chandler and her dog Fudge and Amanda Twine from the Forestry Commission and her dog Chaos pictured at Ollerton Pit wood at the start of a campaign to urge owners to pick up the mess. What year?

4. Dog mess campaign

Volunteer Jamie Murfin and his dog Molly, Ranger Amy Chandler and her dog Fudge and Amanda Twine from the Forestry Commission and her dog Chaos pictured at Ollerton Pit wood at the start of a campaign to urge owners to pick up the mess. What year? Photo: Roger Grayson

