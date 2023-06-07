History 'mystery' for Sutton library with retro find
Can you help Sutton library identify the year of this retro photo from their archives?
By Phoebe Cox
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Sutton Library, within Idlewells Shopping Centre, is appealing for information about an image in its picture archive.
It shows a building on Sherwood Street, which no longer exists but was between Low Street and Parliament Street.
However, the photo is missing a key component – the date. Can you help to solve this mystery?
Find out more about the picture archive at inspireculture.org.uk/heritage/inspire-picture-archive