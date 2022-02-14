Fourteen famous people you may not know lived in Mansfield

Of course, we couldn’t create a list featuring everyone who is famous for living under the shadow of the railway viaduct – but here are some people you know, and some you may be surprised to know, who have lived or worked in our great town.
1. Carly Paoli
Singer Carly is a classically trained singer, born in Mansfield in January 1989. She has gone on to perform with such famous names as Andrea Bocelli and José Carreras and at iconic venues including Carnegie Hall, the London Palladium, the O2 Arena and Windsor Castle.
Photo: Mike Moore
2. Rebecca Adlington
Rebecca, aged 32, was born in Mansfield in 1989 and won two gold medals at the 2008 Summer Olympics in the 400-metre freestyle and 800-metre freestyle. Now retired from competitive swimming, she is a swimming pundit, while the Sherwood Swimming Baths were renamed the Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre when it reopened after refurbishment in January 2010.
Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
3. Richard Bacon
Richard went to school at St Peter's Church of England Primary, Bellamy Road, Mansfield, before going to Worksop College. The 46-year-old became a household name when he landed a presenting role on CBBC's Blue Peter. His other TV roles include The Big Breakfast, Good Morning Britain. In 2016, he became the presenter of The National Geographic Channel's documentary/panel discussion TV series, Explorer.
Photo: Eamonn M McCormack
4. Ed Davey
The leader of the Liberal Democrats was born in Mansfield on Christmas Day, 1965. He went on to study at Nottingham High School, where he was head boy in 1984, and Jesus College, Oxford, before entering politics.
Photo: Leon Neal