Check out these retro photos of Mansfield's biggest rock star through the years
Following the unveiling of a memorial to late Mansfield rocker Alvin Stardust at Mansfield Palace Theatre, here is a look back at Mansfield’s biggest rock star.
By Phoebe Cox
38 minutes ago
A unique statue has been unveiled at Mansfield Palace Theatre, commemorating the legendary singer/songwriter who appeared in pantomime as a child.
Alvin Stardust, whose real name was Bernard Jewry, started out in the music business in the 1960s – first recording as Shane Fenton – but became a huge star on the back of the 1970s glam rock craze, scoring hits with tracks including ‘My Coo Ca Choo’ and ‘Jealous Mind’.
The hit song ‘My Coo Ca Choo’ reached number two in the UK Singles Chart in December 1973.
And following on from last week’s grand unveiling, here are some fabulous photos of the Mansfield rocker through the years.
