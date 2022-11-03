Family of iconic Mansfield star Alvin Stardust delighted as statue unveiled at theatre

The unique statue has been unveiled at Mansfield Palace Theatre, where the legendary singer/songwriter appeared in pantomime as a child.

Alvin Stardust, whose real name was Bernard Jewry, started out in the music business in the 1960s – first recording as Shane Fenton – but became a huge star on the back of the 1970s glam rock craze, scoring hits with tracks including ‘My Coo Ca Choo’ and ‘Jealous Mind’.

Born in Muswell Hill, in London, in 1942, he moved to Mansfield where his mother ran a boarding house frequented by musicians and entertainers appearing locally.

Jane Wood with two of Alvin's children Millie Jewry and Shaun Fenton.

As a young boy he attended what is now the Southwell Minster School.

Jane Wood, whose father is Alvin’s cousin, proudly attended the statue unveiling with other members of Alvin’s family – including his children.

Jane said: “It was a really lovely event, nice and intimate. A lot of family, friends and fans turned up and it was so great to share it with them.

“We also had messages from people from all over the country sharing their support.

The newly unveiled Alvin Stardust statue.

“It’s taken eight years to get to this point because of Covid and everything else.

“So it’s been a long time coming, but it really was all worth it in the end.”

The singer, who still has fans all over the world, first emerged as Shane Fenton in the early 1960s before disappearing from the charts for more than a decade.

Re-emerging in the early 1970s as Alvin Stardust, he landed 11 top-40 hits, including Jealous Mind, which topped the charts in 1974.

The legendary rocker had hits in the 1970s and 80s.

Members of his family, spearheaded by Jane, have been fundraising for the memorial statue since.

Now the sculpture, created by Cypriot sculptor Elina Hadjinicola, finally stands as a permanent tribute to the rock legend to delight visitors for years to come.

Jane said: “Coming from Mansfield and it being his home town, it just feels right.