News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Hucknall and Bulwell Wetherspoon pubs to host beer festival next month

A range of 15 real ales, including five from overseas brewers, will be available at JD Wetherspoon pubs in Mansfield and Ashfield next month as part of a 12-day beer festival.
By John Smith
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 17:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 17:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Stag & Pheasant in Mansfield, The Regent in Kirkby and The Picture House in Sutton are all taking part in the festival, which runs from Wednesday, October 11 to Sunday, October 22 and includes a number of beers not previously available in either pub.

Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians), and gluten-free beers, a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world and beers that include vanilla and cherries in their ingredients.

All festival beers will cost £2.45 a pint.

Fifteen real ales will be available during the Wetherspoon beer festival next month. Photo: JD WetherspoonFifteen real ales will be available during the Wetherspoon beer festival next month. Photo: JD Wetherspoon
Fifteen real ales will be available during the Wetherspoon beer festival next month. Photo: JD Wetherspoon
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The festival line-up includes Bunny Hop (Purity Brewery), Broken Dial (Harveistoun Brewery), Easy Stout (Steel & Oak Brewing, Canada), Harlequin (Lancaster Brewery), Dos Perros (Yazoo Brewing, USA), Bohemian Pale Ale (Joe’s Garage Brewery, Czech Republic), Average Joe! (St Austell Brewery), Hoptropolis IPA (New Realm Brewing, USA), Fear of the Dark (Robinsons Brewery) and Zulu Blonde (Zululand Brewery, South Africa).

Read More
Nottinghamshire Police bolsters its ranks as 14 new officers join the force

James Weston, manager at the Regent in Kirkby, said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers and give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub.”

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tasting notes on all festival beers, including the overseas ones, will be available as part of the festival magazine, a digital version of which will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website.

Related topics:JD WetherspoonMansfieldHucknallAshfield