Appeal for family members of Kirkby firefighters who died in the Blitz

An appeal has been issued by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service to locate the family and friends of six Kirkby firefighters who died or were seriously injured during the 'Christmas Blitz' in Manchester in 1940.

Can you help? Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has launched an appeal to track down families of former firefighters.

At the time of the blitz, which happened on 23 December 1940, firefighters across the county were voluntary based.

The voluntary firefighters were called to help with the raid in Manchester during the Second World War, and six out of the eight based in Kirkby, Nottinghamshire, were sent to help.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service are looking for the family and friends of firefighters who died and were seriously injured during the 'Christmas Blitz' which took place in Manchester in 1940. Image shared by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service. (2X0PKEM)

Sadly three of the firefighters died, and a further three were seriously injured.

Nottinghamshire fire service is hoping to find the family and friends of all six firefighters.

Remembering the firefighters

Ralph Burrows – Ralph was a bus driver and left his wife and two young children to go to Manchester. Ralph died at the scene in Piccadilly, Manchester.

Alan Richard Day – Alan was a painter and decorator by trade. He died of his wounds in Robey Street Infirmary, Manchester.

Joseph Henry Wright – Like Alan, Joseph was also a painter and decorator. He died at the scene in Piccadilly, Manchester.

Ronald Lowe and William Makinson – Both Ronald and William were seriously injured, and were treated at Manchester Royal Infirmary.

George Best – For reasons that we are unsure of, George was transported to Mansfield General Hospital for his treatment

How to get in touch

If you know any of the individuals listed above, then please get in touch by emailing [email protected]

The service also have the addresses and ages of each individual at the time, which we can use to confirm their identity with those who come forward.

To mark remembrance day later this year, Ashfield Fire Station will host a memorial event, and will be remembering all six firefighters mentioned above.

A spokesperson for the service said: “We would love for these family and friends to attend, which is why it is so important for us to get in touch with them – hopefully with the power of social media, we can make this happen.”