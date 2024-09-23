From beautiful countryside to historic halls, the National Trust has lots to offer people of all ages.
If you managed to secure a free pass you have until October 18 to use it – and here are a number of local venues that you can visit.
Please check individual venue websites to confirm opening times and details.
1. Autumn days out
Make the most of a free National Trust day out over autumn. Photo:. Annapurna Mellor, National Trust Photo: Annapurna Mellor
2. The Workhouse and Infirmary, Upton Road, Southwell, Nottinghamshire
Set in the historic Nottinghamshire town of Southwell, this rural workhouse was designed to house around 160 inmates. They lived and worked in a strictly segregated environment with virtually no contact between the old and infirm, able-bodied men and women and children. The austere building shows what life would've been like for the poorest in Victorian society in the 1840s. Photo: ©National Trust Images/Chris Lacey
3. Hardwick Hall
It was the formidable 'Bess of Hardwick' who first created the stunning Hardwick Hall in the 1500s. In the centuries since then, her descendants, farmers, gardeners, builders, decorators, embroiderers and craftsmen of all kinds have contributed and made Hardwick their creation. In addition, there's the the extensive estate and the nearby Stainsby Mill, also run by the trust, to enjoy. Photo: Colin - stock.adobe.com
4. Kedleston Hall, Near Quarndon, Derby, Derbyshire
Take a trip back in time to the 1760s at this spectacular neo-classical mansion framed by historic parkland. Designed for lavish entertaining and displaying an extensive collection of paintings, sculpture and original furnishings, Kedleston is a stunning example of the work of architect Robert Adam. The Hall was used as a key location for 'The Duchess', the Hollywood blockbuster starring Keira Knightley. Photo: Annapurna Mellor
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.