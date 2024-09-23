3 . Hardwick Hall

It was the formidable 'Bess of Hardwick' who first created the stunning Hardwick Hall in the 1500s. In the centuries since then, her descendants, farmers, gardeners, builders, decorators, embroiderers and craftsmen of all kinds have contributed and made Hardwick their creation. In addition, there's the the extensive estate and the nearby Stainsby Mill, also run by the trust, to enjoy. Photo: Colin - stock.adobe.com