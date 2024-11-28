A look back at five decades of Sutton's Idlewells Shopping Centre in 24 photos

By Phoebe Cox
Published 28th Nov 2024, 10:44 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 14:33 BST
We are taking a look back at Sutton's Idlewells Shopping Centre through the years.

In 2021, Idlewells Shopping Centre celebrated its 50th anniversary.

2025 marks the shopping centre’s 54th year.

Here is a look back at photos from the centre since 1971.

A carol service at Sutton's Idlewells shopping centre, 1971.

1. Carol Service

A carol service at Sutton's Idlewells shopping centre, 1971. Photo: Chad

Sutton folk singers singing carols in the Idlewells in 1986.

2. Idlewells Shopping Centre

Sutton folk singers singing carols in the Idlewells in 1986. Photo: Chad

Idlewells shopping centre under construction - can you remember it being built?

3. Construction begins

Idlewells shopping centre under construction - can you remember it being built? Photo: Chad

The Robin Hood Inn was among a number of properties demolished for the construction of the shopping centre. The Lost Pubs Project says the area it used to stand is now around the Market Street service yard/delivery bay and the lower end of the multi-storey car park.

4. 1969

The Robin Hood Inn was among a number of properties demolished for the construction of the shopping centre. The Lost Pubs Project says the area it used to stand is now around the Market Street service yard/delivery bay and the lower end of the multi-storey car park. Photo: Chad

