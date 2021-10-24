This footage shows the old bus station which is currently undergoing a major development to turn it into a hotel and several retail units.

The bus station is in full swing, with buses driving in and out of the station with great regularity.

There are also some classic eighties cars in the footage, which are a real blast from the past and you can even check out the old adverts on the sides of the buses.

With key landmarks also in view such as The Rosemary Centre, which is set to be demolished in plans revealed earlier this year, we get to look back to a time when the area was a hive of activity and full of shoppers and commuters.

Take a look and step back in time.

The old bus station was well-used in its heyday.